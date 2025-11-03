Intellectus Partners LLC Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Varonis Systems makes up 1.1% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Varonis Systems worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,084,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,231,000 after acquiring an additional 848,408 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 45.5% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,706,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,479,000 after purchasing an additional 846,475 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 98.6% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,321,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,687 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,670,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,773,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 52.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,376,000 after purchasing an additional 529,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total value of $89,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 412,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,557,336.95. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 58,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,405,081 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $35.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.53.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.97% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.The business had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRNS

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.