Snider Financial Group Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Snider Financial Group boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Snider Financial Group owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,588,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,024,000 after buying an additional 470,264 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,036,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,217 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17,484.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 30,751,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576,208 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,048,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,476,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,521,000 after purchasing an additional 414,649 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

