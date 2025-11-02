TIAA Trust National Association Trims Stock Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF $NYF

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,084 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned 5.05% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $44,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $54.30.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

