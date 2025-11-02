Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 price target on shares of Itron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $100.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.04. Itron has a 52-week low of $90.11 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $581.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $48,620.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,560.91. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $43,983.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,551.27. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,037 shares of company stock valued at $380,566. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Itron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 4.8% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Itron by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Itron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

