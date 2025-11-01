Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.60. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.