Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,409 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $58.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $62.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

