Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 502,856 Intel Corporation $INTC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 502,856 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4,003.00 and a beta of 1.33. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.18.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

