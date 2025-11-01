Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.1% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of RL opened at $319.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12 month low of $176.61 and a 12 month high of $341.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RL. Wall Street Zen raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $353.00 to $352.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.12.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

