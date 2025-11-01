AlphaQuest LLC Buys 867 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.7% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 13,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Swmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.38.

Shares of DY opened at $287.59 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.37 and a 12-month high of $301.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.27 and its 200 day moving average is $244.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

