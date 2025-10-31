Velan (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and traded as high as $11.60. Velan shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
Velan Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07.
Velan Company Profile
Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. The company offers quarter-turn valves, such as ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, metal-seated ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves; and gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast steel, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, small forged, bonnetless, and dual-plate check valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service.
