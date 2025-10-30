GHO Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (GHO)

GHO (GHO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. In the last week, GHO has traded 0% lower against the dollar. GHO has a total market cap of $301.81 million and approximately $132.60 thousand worth of GHO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHO token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109,969.33 or 0.99876771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About GHO

GHO’s genesis date was July 15th, 2023. GHO’s total supply is 352,821,319 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,996,718 tokens. GHO’s official website is gho.xyz. GHO’s official Twitter account is @ghoaave. GHO’s official message board is lenster.xyz/u/gho.

Buying and Selling GHO

According to CryptoCompare, “GHO (GHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. GHO has a current supply of 352,821,318.807565. The last known price of GHO is 0.99915628 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $540,834.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gho.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHO using one of the exchanges listed above.

