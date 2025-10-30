aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT) Trading 34.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, aixbt by Virtuals has traded up 34.6% against the dollar. One aixbt by Virtuals token can currently be bought for about $0.0726 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aixbt by Virtuals has a market capitalization of $62.13 million and $57.05 million worth of aixbt by Virtuals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109,969.33 or 0.99876771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

aixbt by Virtuals Profile

aixbt by Virtuals’ launch date was November 2nd, 2024. aixbt by Virtuals’ total supply is 998,914,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,612,732 tokens. The official message board for aixbt by Virtuals is aixbt.substack.com. aixbt by Virtuals’ official Twitter account is @aixbt_agent. aixbt by Virtuals’ official website is aixbt.tech.

aixbt by Virtuals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aixbt (AIXBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. aixbt has a current supply of 998,914,867.38413915 with 993,573,290.48515998 in circulation. The last known price of aixbt is 0.07446726 USD and is down -5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 246 active market(s) with $59,631,464.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aixbt.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aixbt by Virtuals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aixbt by Virtuals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aixbt by Virtuals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

