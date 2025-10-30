Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 8,706 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $14,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $152.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.72 and a 200-day moving average of $127.91. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -151.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.48. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $154.54.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.89 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,128 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $578,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,411.04. The trade was a 38.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 60,705 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $8,924,849.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,710,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,454,633.14. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,420,839 shares of company stock worth $191,324,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

