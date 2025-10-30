Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 23,446 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 550,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,446 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $16,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 453.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 368.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 37.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 97.28% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 7th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $626,223.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 103,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,052.73. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 17,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $671,504.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,542.88. This represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,792 shares of company stock worth $2,084,207. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

