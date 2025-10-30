WNY Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 200.3% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 103,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,827,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,015,000 after buying an additional 52,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winebrenner Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the second quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.58.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $116.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.