VSE Corporation $VSEC Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 61,392 shares during the period. VSE comprises approximately 1.1% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in VSE were worth $17,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VSE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on VSEC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of VSE in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.17.

VSE Trading Down 1.3%

VSE stock opened at $180.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.33, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.40. VSE Corporation has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $186.00.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. VSE had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $282.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.48 million. VSE’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. VSE has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VSE Corporation will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About VSE

(Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.