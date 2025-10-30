Horizon Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,180,000 after purchasing an additional 208,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,544,000 after purchasing an additional 491,894 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.90 and its 200-day moving average is $139.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $167.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $199.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

