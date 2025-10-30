Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $23.01 Million Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Lumentum comprises about 1.4% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $23,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,430,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,811 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $213,503,000. Atreides Management LP increased its position in Lumentum by 6.8% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,875,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,904,000 after acquiring an additional 119,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lumentum by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,731,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,913,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 26.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,300,000 after acquiring an additional 225,240 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.07.

LITE stock opened at $214.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 931.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.87.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.27 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,250 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $148,825.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,725.22. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,526 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $314,209.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,588,851.93. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,997. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

