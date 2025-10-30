Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Position in Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,713 shares during the quarter. Freshpet comprises about 1.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $20,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 521,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $30,225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $52.62 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.76 and a fifty-two week high of $164.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. Freshpet had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 3.23%.The firm had revenue of $264.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Freshpet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacki Sue Kelley bought 814 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.50 per share, with a total value of $45,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,745.50. This represents a 7.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter N. George bought 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 46,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,924.39. The trade was a 2.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 6,008 shares of company stock valued at $332,305 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Freshpet from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $101.00 price objective on Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.13.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

