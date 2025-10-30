Contrasting Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) & Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Profitability

This table compares Logansport Financial and Sturgis Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial 6.49% N/A N/A Sturgis Bancorp 12.73% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Logansport Financial and Sturgis Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Logansport Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $13.98 million 1.31 $1.25 million $1.58 18.99 Sturgis Bancorp $56.82 million 0.77 $2.84 million $3.43 5.87

Risk and Volatility

Sturgis Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial. Sturgis Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logansport Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Logansport Financial pays out 113.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sturgis Bancorp pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sturgis Bancorp beats Logansport Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logansport Financial

(Get Free Report)

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services. It also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, money market accounts and certificates, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, and remote deposit banking services. In addition, the company offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. Logansport Financial Corp. was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

About Sturgis Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings secured, personal, home equity, equipment and machinery, government supported, and commercial real estate loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes and residential mortgages. Further, it provides direct deposit, remote deposit capture, Visa check card, and checks reorder services; and investment and financial-advisory services, as well as commercial and consumer insurance and title insurance products. Additionally, the company offers estate and asset management services, such as estate settlements, trust administration, record keeping, investment management, and custody services; cash and treasury management; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, and mobile wallet services. It operates through 14 bank facilities and 4 full service standalone ATMs located in 12 communities in Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Sturgis, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.