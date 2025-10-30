Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$141.91 and traded as high as C$201.08. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$198.76, with a volume of 179,334 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBD.B. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$202.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$186.00 to C$236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$173.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$200.20.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBD.B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- These 3 High-Momentum ETFs Are Riding the Tech Wave
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Verizon Results Trigger Rebound in High-Yield Stock
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Picks & Shovels: Investing in the Physical Foundation of AI
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.