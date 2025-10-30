Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$141.91 and traded as high as C$201.08. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$198.76, with a volume of 179,334 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBD.B. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$202.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$186.00 to C$236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$173.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$200.20.

The company has a market cap of C$19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$180.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$141.91.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

