Redmond Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $838,404,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $382,510,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.3% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,275,000 after acquiring an additional 856,928 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 361.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 875,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,820,000 after acquiring an additional 686,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,989.9% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 662,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,457,000 after acquiring an additional 646,396 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $187.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.04 and a 200-day moving average of $177.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

