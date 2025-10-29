PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,752 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $835,000. Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 52,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 359,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $120.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.22. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

