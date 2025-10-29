Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Get Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Trading Down 1.9%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of IINN stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Free Report) by 254.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,749 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N.

(Get Free Report)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.