Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Purchases 50,467 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,467 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 111,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $135,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.22 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

