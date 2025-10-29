Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 79.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 33.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 39.2% during the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $355.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.61 and a 200-day moving average of $348.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $395.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.