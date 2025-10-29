L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 2,475 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,227,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,135 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,732,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,653,000 after acquiring an additional 583,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,444,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,557,000 after purchasing an additional 183,095 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,788,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,691,000 after purchasing an additional 153,895 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,209,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,310,000 after purchasing an additional 233,536 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $108.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $109.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.30.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

