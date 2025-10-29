Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in October

Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the September 30th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Arrow Exploration Price Performance
Arrow Exploration stock opened at C$0.16 on Wednesday. Arrow Exploration has a one year low of C$0.00 and a one year high of C$0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21.
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
