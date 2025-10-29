Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in October

Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the September 30th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Arrow Exploration Price Performance

Arrow Exploration stock opened at C$0.16 on Wednesday. Arrow Exploration has a one year low of C$0.00 and a one year high of C$0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21.

Get Arrow Exploration alerts:

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.