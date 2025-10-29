Short Interest in Wilmar International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Drops By 98.9%

Wilmar International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the September 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wilmar International Stock Up 3.4%

Wilmar International stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12. Wilmar International has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $27.21.

Get Wilmar International alerts:

Wilmar International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.2491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 417.0%.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.