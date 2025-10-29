Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Purchased by Yukon Wealth Management Inc.

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Yukon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Yukon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 1,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 4,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alphabet Stock Performance
Alphabet stock opened at $268.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $271.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Phillip Securities cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $255.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $265.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.45.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
