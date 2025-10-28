Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $EALT Shares Acquired by Brookwood Investment Group LLC

Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 19.2% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 56.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Trading Up 4.5%

BATS EALT opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84. Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $134.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.63.

About Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (EALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 5-15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months EALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.