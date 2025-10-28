Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Has $28.49 Million Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas lessened its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 673,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,784 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 14.2% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $28,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFUV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 94.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 622,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,671,000 after buying an additional 302,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.