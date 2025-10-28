GGM Financials LLC Takes $642,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of TQQQ opened at $116.43 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $116.69. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0978 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

