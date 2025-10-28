Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) Upgraded by Rothschild Redb to Strong-Buy Rating

Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FRMI. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fermi in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fermi and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Fermi in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Fermi in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fermi in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Get Fermi alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fermi

Fermi Price Performance

Fermi Company Profile

Shares of Fermi stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. Fermi has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $36.99.

(Get Free Report)

Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fermi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fermi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.