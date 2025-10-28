Cigna Group $CI Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Cigna Group by 360.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Group Stock Up 2.6%

CI stock opened at $309.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $256.89 and a 12 month high of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.72 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $340.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.89.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

