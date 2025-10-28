Brookwood Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Brookwood Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBL. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,432 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,207,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,140,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,449,000 after purchasing an additional 993,022 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,821,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,438,000 after purchasing an additional 588,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,707,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,536,000 after purchasing an additional 530,828 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $35.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.1857 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

