Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Gold Fields Limited $GFI

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,429 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 47.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 21.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,075,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 53.8% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFI opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3993 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.38.

GFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial set a $32.00 target price on Gold Fields in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gold Fields from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

