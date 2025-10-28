Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 42,351 ProShares Ultra S&P500 $SSO

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 19.6% in the first quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,444,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 311.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 95.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of SSO stock opened at $117.97 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $60.84 and a fifty-two week high of $118.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.84.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

