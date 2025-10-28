Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $181,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $298.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.16 and a 200-day moving average of $277.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.64 and a 1-year high of $298.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

