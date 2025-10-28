5,450 Shares in Polaris Inc. $PII Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7,462.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Polaris by 39.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Polaris by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Polaris Stock Performance
PII opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.04. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 1.08.
Polaris Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.55%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PII. Zacks Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Polaris from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
