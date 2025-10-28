Rossby Financial LCC Purchases 1,400 Shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF $SILJ

Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

SILJ stock opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.26.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

