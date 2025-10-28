Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Shares Purchased by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 67.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.3% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 50.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 35.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.9% during the first quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Down 0.3%

Leidos stock opened at $189.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%.The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $195.00 price target on Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,040.38. The trade was a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $168,913.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,095.24. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,975 shares of company stock worth $4,078,740 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

