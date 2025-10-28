Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF $NACP Shares Sold by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC trimmed its position in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000.

Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF stock opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.03. Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $49.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1016 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th.

The Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NACP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Minority Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap companies selected and weighted based on social criteria as defined by the NAACP. NACP was launched on Jul 18, 2018 and is managed by Impact Shares.

