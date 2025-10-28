Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases Shares of 7,100 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7%

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

