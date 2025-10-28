Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.31) per share and revenue of $106.0880 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.68% and a negative net margin of 50.64%.The firm had revenue of $94.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Elizabeth E. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,950. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 10,573 shares of company stock worth $260,608 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 609.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 21,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 26.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

