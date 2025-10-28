Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $3.0261 billion for the quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS.Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%.Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH stock opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.21. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.6% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.9% in the second quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.