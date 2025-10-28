Societe Generale Group (SCGLY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Societe Generale Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, analysts expect Societe Generale Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Societe Generale Group Stock Up 0.3%

SCGLY opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.08. Societe Generale Group has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $14.09.

Societe Generale Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a $0.109 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 216.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. Societe Generale Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

SCGLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Societe Generale Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Societe Generale Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Societe Generale Group Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

