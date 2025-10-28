AlphaQuest LLC Has $739,000 Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 15.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 350.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NVR by 12.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,366.67.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total transaction of $1,616,488.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,183. This trade represents a 72.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,800. This trade represents a 74.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock worth $7,869,360. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,436.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8,008.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7,605.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.94. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,562.85 and a 12-month high of $9,527.85.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $107.88 by $4.45. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 14.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $130.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

