Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 target price on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st.

Get Twilio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Twilio

Twilio Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $114.50 on Tuesday. Twilio has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 954.23, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.43%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $1,376,171.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,468,149.95. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $841,234.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,515.27. The trade was a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,916 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.