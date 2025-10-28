Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Core Laboratories Inc. $CLB

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLB. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 265,800.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLB. Zacks Research upgraded Core Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Core Laboratories has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.97%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

